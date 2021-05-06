Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Green light for new homes bid in Norfolk village

Reece Hanson

Published: 3:17 PM May 6, 2021   
South Norfolk District Council approved plans for 23 new homes on land off The Street, in Woodton.

South Norfolk District Council approved plans for 23 new homes on land off The Street, in Woodton. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for more than 20 new homes in a Norfolk village have been given the green light, despite concerns over a lack of affordable housing. 

The former nursery site on land west of The Street, in Woodton, is set to be transformed after plans were unanimously approved by South Norfolk District Council's development management committee on Wednesday, May 6.

The plans, which also include six bungalows, offer only two affordable homes, despite a strategic housing market assessment recommendation of six, following an independent assessment of the site.

Speaking at the meeting, applicant and director of FW Properties Julian Wells said a number of development issues had arisen, which had major cost implications, including a number of derelict former nursery buildings on the site which requires the removal of asbestos, as well as significant highways works.

Measures have also been planned to prevent flooding in the area.

He said: "We have been working on these proposals for the last two years and this is the most challenging of schemes we have put forward in south Norfolk to date.

"It certainly explains why previous developers have been unsuccessful in progressing their plans for this site, but we stuck with it.

"Reducing the affordable housing has not been done lightly, but we now have a viable and deliverable scheme for the site."

A report prepared ahead of the meeting included comments from Woodton Parish Council, which supported the plans "by a narrow majority" following concerns raised, including of an increase in traffic in the area.

Speaking at the meeting, held online, councillor David Bills said: "I am pleased to see there are bungalows there and the improvements to highways will be a bonus."

However, others raised concerns about the lack of affordable housing, despite unanimously approving the plans.

Councillor Libby Glover said: "Things are put in place to have ensure these affordable homes and I understand there is a valid reason, but I am not particularly happy with it."

