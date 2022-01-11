Chance to have your say on village's Neighbourhood Plan

People living in Worlingham are being urged to have their say on their Neighbourhood Plan.

Residents of the village near Beccles are invited to comment on the Worlingham Neighbourhood Plan, ahead of it being submitted for independent examination.

Worlingham Parish Council has submitted their Neighbourhood Plan to East Suffolk Council and the Broads Authority to be publicised and to invite comments from residents.

These comments will be sent to the examiner for consideration alongside the plan.

East Suffolk Council cabinet member, David Ritchie. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for Planning and Coastal Management, said: “Neighbourhood planning enables local communities to get directly involved with shaping the areas in which they live and work.

"I would encourage those living in Worlingham to view the plan and submit their comments.”

Visit www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/neighbourhoodplanning

Alternatively, comments can be emailed to planningpolicy@eastsuffolk.gov.uk or sent by post to East Suffolk Council, Planning Policy and Delivery Team (Neighbourhood Plans), Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 0EQ.

All representations should be headed ‘Worlingham Neighbourhood Plan’ and they must be received no later than 5pm on February 21, 2022.