Village pub opens brand new café

Published: 12:28 PM September 15, 2021

The Locks Inn has opened the community café to create a social hub for local residents. (Left to right: Christine Pinsent, Terry Stork, advisor for Pub is The Hub and publicans Frank and Jodie Barrett.) - Credit: Locks Inn

A village pub has opened a brand new café for the local community to enjoy.

The Locks Inn in Geldeston, near Beccles, has opened its new social hub for the community, which will offer a range of coffees, cakes and sausage rolls.

The Locks Inn in Geldeston. - Credit: Locks Inn

It also hopes to open a shop in the hub in the near future.

The aim of the hub is to give the village community a place to connect and encourage those experiencing social isolation and anxiety to start socialising.

Christine Pinsett, who is a member of the management team at the pub, said: “The main aim of this community café is to help the villagers and the wider community to socialise in a friendly environment.

Christine Pinsent from the management team at the Locks Inn celebrates the opening of the community café. - Credit: Locks Inn

“The last 18-months has been a big challenge for people and we want to provide them with somewhere they can get together to reduce social isolation and help improve their improve their wellbeing.”

The Locks Inn was bought by the community group in 2020 after being listed for auction last year.



