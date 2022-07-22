Local History publish three books on adored town

Authors Elvie Herd (left) and Carol Webb (right) smile with the three books they now have on sale at Loddon library. - Credit: Carol Webb

A local history group in based in a south Norfolk town have published three new books.

Two retired ladies from the Loddon and District Local History group have published three books they wrote during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Carol Webb, chair of the group's committee, said: "These three new books were a lockdown project of Elvie and mine. It kept us busy in our homes during the first lockdown.

"We are delighted to finally have them published and available to buy, because we care passionately about the heritage and history of our area."

The three books are called: The Changing Face of Chedgrave and the Riverside, Aspects of War Time in the Loddon Area, and Langley with Hardley - A Trip Through Time in this Norfolk Village.

All three books are available for purchase at Loddon Library, with The Changing Face of Chedgrave and the Riverside costing £5 and the other two costing £7.50.

The group hold monthly meetings on the third Wednesday of every month at the Methodist Hall on George Lane in Loddon where they hold talks about the community, welcome guests who deliver speeches, and research historical aspects of the area.

The monthly meetings are open for anybody interested to attend, costing £3 per person, and the group are always keen for more visitors to show interest.

Though informative, Mrs Webb warns that they are informal as they don't wish to deter people from attending so the sessions appeal to the wider audience.

Mrs Webb said: "We keep the price fixed to £3 so it's affordable, the money stays in the group and we invest the donation to pay for guest speakers for each sessions.

"We really want anyone interested in learning about different historical aspects to the area to come and get involved and not turn their nose up thinking, 'I don't fancy that it seems too posh'.

"We are welcoming and all sit and have a cup of tea and biscuit," she said.

For further information about the group please enquire at Loddon library or email chair of the committee, Mrs Webb, at: Chetcottchippy@hotmail.com