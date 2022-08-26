Church assists care home patients in fire evacuation

Rector of the church, reverent David Owen, was proud that he and the church were on hand to help, and commends the work of the carers and emergency service for their good work. - Credit: Bruno Brown/Nick Butcher

Elderly care home residents took refuge in a nearby church after a blaze at their home.

Eight fire crews battled the flames at a Beauchamp House, in Proctor Road, Chedgrave on Thursday afternoon, August 25.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 1.30pm.

All residents of the care home were evacuated from the building with the help of care workers, police officers, firefighters and ambulance staff, as well as members of the Parish of Loddon Church.

The church has for many years been designated as a 'safe place' to take residents in the event of an emergency, but this was the first time it had been called on to do so.

Reverend Alison Ball, part of the clergy team for the Chet Valley group of churches, was the first person on hand to greet the 40 residents who arrived by ambulance from the nearby home, supported by churchwarden Roger Outlaw.

Rector of the church, reverent David Owen, said: “Churches have a long history of providing hospitality and care for people who need it, so it was good to be able to host the Beauchamp House residents.

"We were pleased that the contingency plan worked, and that the community could show its concern in a practical way.”

Staff and paramedics managed the evacuation efficiently for all 40 residents, many of whom had medical or mobility issues, with only one person needing further medical care for smoke inhalation.

The church provided warmth, hot drinks and friendship, while the local Parkinsons charity offered blankets and pillows.

The church's care was necessary as many of the patients were very distressed, they said.

Beauchamp House care home is managed by Norse, who were able to find alternative accommodation at another of their homes.

Adam Roberts, the regional manager for Norse said: “Nobody has been harmed in the incident and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

“My staff are doing an excellent and professional job to evacuate residents."

Residents were taken from the church by minibus to newly arranged accommodation, with the last group leaving by 7.30pm.