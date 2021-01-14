Loddon Players' unveil online performances to replace annual pantomime

Published: 2:05 PM January 14, 2021

A town's annual pantomime is to be replaced by a series of performances to keep crowds entertained from home.

Loddon Players' annual three-week pantomime run cannot go ahead as usual due to the coronavirus pandemic and the third national lockdown.

Now, this January, Steve Burton has organised for members of the Players to perform sketches, monologues and various short plays, which will be shown online over the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for the group said: "As this January arrives, with its cold night and another lockdown, it is obvious that the panto cannot go ahead.

"We hope you will enjoy what the Players have to offer, and we assure you all that Loddon's pantomime will be back as soon as possible.

"Meanwhile, our message to our faithful audiences is 'We miss you, take care, and stay safe.'"

Last year, the Players performed Snow White as their annual pantomime.