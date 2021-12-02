Loddon Player postpone annual pantomime due to Omicron

A town's traditional pantomime will not be held this January, but will go ahead later in 2022 amid Covid concerns.

Loddon Players announced their planned show next month will be postponed until the spring after the discovery of the Omicron variant.

Producer Steve Burton said: "It is with regret that despite the best efforts of the Loddon Players to continue in tradition and offer the community the January pantomime to look forward to, it has become evident that it would not be wise to continue with these plans and that we should postpone this until the spring.

"A tremendous effort was taking place in planning this to keep everyone safe now we are all living with Covid in our lives.

"Things were being done differently with a change of venue, changes to the way rehearsals were conducted and generally the emphasis on a pantomime that could be enjoyed but also suitable for the current situation we are living in.

"We feel that it would not be prudent to continue at this time, but this is just a postponement. We will be back."