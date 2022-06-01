Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Lunchtime concerts return to Bungay church

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 12:59 PM June 1, 2022
st marys church bungay

The Bungay Lunchtime Concerts will take place at St Mary's Church. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A new series of lunchtime concerts is under way in a Bungay church.

The summer programme at St Mary's Priory Church began last week on May 26, and will run weekly each Thursday until July 28.

The recitals, which last for around 45 minutes, begin at 1pm, and the event is free and ticketless, although donations are welcomed.

Having started last summer, the lunchtime concerts offer a wide range of performers the chance to showcase their work to the public, with this year's offering including A Level music students, classical pianists, spoken word poets, folk bands and guitarists.

Among the performances will be the Big Sing Up Experiment on June 16, with organisers encouraging all in attendance to sing and take part.

Accordionist Svetla began this series of shows last week.

Programme in full:

Most Read

  1. 1 Town holds breath on world record attempt after 'bunting explosion'
  2. 2 Heavy delays on major Norfolk road after crash
  3. 3 'A very special weekend' - Bungay set for 'happy and glorious' Jubilee
  1. 4 Woman, 20, punched in face during attempted mugging
  2. 5 Revamped play area ready to reopen for Jubilee weekend
  3. 6 How Beccles celebrated Jubilee events in years gone by - right back to 1810
  4. 7 Five confirmed cases of monkeypox in East of England
  5. 8 The full list of Norfolk people named in the Queen's Birthday Honours list
  6. 9 New app showcases walking trails in key east Suffolk towns
  7. 10 'It's a real honour': Delight as new council chairman is elected

June 2: The story of Ivor Novello, by Victorai Panton and William Drew-Batty

June 9: Songs from the shows, by Krenulla Curzon and Tanya Kirk

June 16: The Big Sing Up Experiment

June 23: Sound Envelope

July 7: Hexachordia

July 14: Syzewell Gap

July 21: Will Bass

July 28: Elizabeth Stacey

Bungay News

Don't Miss

Left to right: Steve from Butterflies, Cllr Judy Cloke vice chair of governors Hayley Payne with year 4 pupils

Suffolk school transforms wasted space into nature garden

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Easytiger is a new Asian restaurant in Beccles.

New Asian restaurant already fully booked a week after opening

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Martha Coleman and Lucy Walker riding the rickshaw in Bungay

Festival of Suffolk torch relay reaches Waveney

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk this weekend

Suffolk Live News

What time will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk this weekend?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon