Lunchtime concerts return to Bungay church

The Bungay Lunchtime Concerts will take place at St Mary's Church. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A new series of lunchtime concerts is under way in a Bungay church.

The summer programme at St Mary's Priory Church began last week on May 26, and will run weekly each Thursday until July 28.

The recitals, which last for around 45 minutes, begin at 1pm, and the event is free and ticketless, although donations are welcomed.

Having started last summer, the lunchtime concerts offer a wide range of performers the chance to showcase their work to the public, with this year's offering including A Level music students, classical pianists, spoken word poets, folk bands and guitarists.

Among the performances will be the Big Sing Up Experiment on June 16, with organisers encouraging all in attendance to sing and take part.

Accordionist Svetla began this series of shows last week.

Programme in full:

June 2: The story of Ivor Novello, by Victorai Panton and William Drew-Batty

June 9: Songs from the shows, by Krenulla Curzon and Tanya Kirk

June 16: The Big Sing Up Experiment

June 23: Sound Envelope

July 7: Hexachordia

July 14: Syzewell Gap

July 21: Will Bass

July 28: Elizabeth Stacey