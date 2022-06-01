Lunchtime concerts return to Bungay church
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A new series of lunchtime concerts is under way in a Bungay church.
The summer programme at St Mary's Priory Church began last week on May 26, and will run weekly each Thursday until July 28.
The recitals, which last for around 45 minutes, begin at 1pm, and the event is free and ticketless, although donations are welcomed.
Having started last summer, the lunchtime concerts offer a wide range of performers the chance to showcase their work to the public, with this year's offering including A Level music students, classical pianists, spoken word poets, folk bands and guitarists.
Among the performances will be the Big Sing Up Experiment on June 16, with organisers encouraging all in attendance to sing and take part.
Accordionist Svetla began this series of shows last week.
Programme in full:
June 2: The story of Ivor Novello, by Victorai Panton and William Drew-Batty
June 9: Songs from the shows, by Krenulla Curzon and Tanya Kirk
June 16: The Big Sing Up Experiment
June 23: Sound Envelope
July 7: Hexachordia
July 14: Syzewell Gap
July 21: Will Bass
July 28: Elizabeth Stacey