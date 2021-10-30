Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Air ambulance called after man in 20s is injured in crash in Bungay

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 7:18 AM October 30, 2021
The Air Ambulance was called to a Suffolk town

The Air Ambulance responded after a man was injured in a crash. - Credit: Simon Parker

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital following a crash in Bungay.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled following an early morning crash on the B1052 junction with Beccles Road in Bungay.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, police, four fire crews and Anglia One from the EAAA were called out at 3.13am on October 29 after a man in his 20s was involved in a crash.

Police said a VW Polo with three people inside crashed with a stationary Toyota Corolla on the B1052 with the male driver taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and a male passenger taken to the James Paget University Hospital.

With firefighters from Bungay, Beccles, Loddon and Lowestoft South fire stations freeing one person from the VW Polo, the air ambulance helicopter was landed close to the scene.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: "Doctor Joanna Stevens and critical care paramedic Sam Sweeney assisted EEAST at the scene by providing enhanced pre-hospital care, including sedating the patient and treating and splinting an injury." 

They then accompanied the man to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, by land ambulance, for further treatment.


