Man in 50s airlifted to hospital after crash in Suffolk

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:43 PM July 18, 2022
The air ambulance was called

The air ambulance responded. - Credit: Archant

A man in his 50s was airlifted to hospital after being injured in a crash.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out just before noon on Sunday, July 17, after the man was hurt near Halesworth.

The Anglia One helicopter was scrambled to the scene at 11.47am as they assisted the EEAST team with the man in his 50s who was "involved in road traffic collision," according to paramedics.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said the helicopter was landed close to the scene of the crash "near to Halesworth."

The spokesman said: "Anglia One was tasked near to Halesworth to assist EEAST with a male in his fifties who was involved in a road traffic collision.

"Doctor Halden Hutchinson-Bazely and critical care paramedic Rob Riches gave the patient a full assessment including the use of an advanced portable ultrasound monitor and provided enhanced pre-hospital care at the scene, including administering advanced pain relief, sedating the patient and splinting an injury. "

The man was flown to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further treatment.

