Man charged after spate of assaults and criminal damage

A 28-year-old who attacked a police officer after assaulting a member of the public and committing criminal damage has been arrested and charged.

Between 31 July and 27 August in Beccles, Peter Davidson-White used words and behaviour contraving the Public Order Act, committed criminal damage to a Perspex screen, assaulted a member of the public and, when arrested, assaulted a police officer.

Davidson-White, who lives in Cucumber Lane, Beccles, was arrested on August 27 and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with assaulting an emergency worker, assault, two counts of using threatning words or behaviour and criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court today, Friday August 28.