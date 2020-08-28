Search

Man charged after spate of assaults and criminal damage

PUBLISHED: 14:07 28 August 2020

Peter Davidson-White, of Cucumber Lane, has been arrested and charged in connection with assault, public order and criminal damage offences which occurred in the Beccles area. Photo: Google



A 28-year-old who attacked a police officer after assaulting a member of the public and committing criminal damage has been arrested and charged.

Between 31 July and 27 August in Beccles, Peter Davidson-White used words and behaviour contraving the Public Order Act, committed criminal damage to a Perspex screen, assaulted a member of the public and, when arrested, assaulted a police officer.

Davidson-White, who lives in Cucumber Lane, Beccles, was arrested on August 27 and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with assaulting an emergency worker, assault, two counts of using threatning words or behaviour and criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court today, Friday August 28.

