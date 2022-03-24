Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Pilot dies following Beccles aircraft crash

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:05 PM March 24, 2022
Updated: 9:45 PM March 24, 2022
Emergency services at the Suffolk airfield

Emergency services at the Suffolk airfield - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man has died following an aircraft crash at Beccles Airfield in north Suffolk.

Police have also confirmed that no one else was on board the light aircraft when it crashed at the airfield at 2pm today.

Emergency services remain on the scene, where the light aircraft was attempting to land before it crashed.

The light aircraft is believed to have crashed into a field next to the Beccles airfield runway

The light aircraft is believed to have crashed into a field next to the Beccles airfield runway - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

This afternoon eleven emergency service vehicles were called to the scene, including seven fire engines from Woodbridge, Leiston, Wrentham, Beccles and Lowestoft South stations.

The air ambulance was also in attendance and landed in a nearby field, however it is not known whether anyone was loaded on to it.

Wreckage of the craft could be seen in the rapeseed field northwest of the runway.

One man, who did not wish to be named, said he was cycling home when he saw the overturned aircraft in the rapeseed field while fire teams hosed the smoking machine.

Most Read

  1. 1 'We've been made homeless' - Houseboat families 'evicted' from moorings
  2. 2 Light aircraft crashes at Beccles Airfield
  3. 3 Pilot dies following Beccles aircraft crash
  1. 4 Beccles bank branch to close this summer
  2. 5 A146 closed following three-vehicle crash on Hales roundabout
  3. 6 Drink driver banned for 20 months for being over the limit on village road
  4. 7 Five patients with Covid die at the James Paget hospital
  5. 8 Double arson sees family home pelted with bottles of flammable liquid
  6. 9 Three arrests after copper cable stolen from business in east Suffolk
  7. 10 Building materials stolen during early morning theft

“Whether it was a mechanical failure or human error, I don’t know,” he said. 

An area of the airfield has been cordoned off while officers deal with the incident and the Air Accident Investigation Branch has been informed.

The pilot's next of kin have been informed.


Norfolk Live News
Beccles News

Don't Miss

judy cloke

Councillor slams false claims community centre loses alcohol licence

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Road in Denton, south Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Two people seriously hurt after car crashes into tree and ends up in ditch

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
worlingham community facility

Joy as new community centre and homes given green light for village

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
beales

Councillors to explore options for former Beales building in Beccles

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon