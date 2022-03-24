Pilot dies following Beccles aircraft crash

A man has died following an aircraft crash at Beccles Airfield in north Suffolk.

Police have also confirmed that no one else was on board the light aircraft when it crashed at the airfield at 2pm today.

Emergency services remain on the scene, where the light aircraft was attempting to land before it crashed.

The light aircraft is believed to have crashed into a field next to the Beccles airfield runway - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

This afternoon eleven emergency service vehicles were called to the scene, including seven fire engines from Woodbridge, Leiston, Wrentham, Beccles and Lowestoft South stations.

The air ambulance was also in attendance and landed in a nearby field, however it is not known whether anyone was loaded on to it.

Wreckage of the craft could be seen in the rapeseed field northwest of the runway.

One man, who did not wish to be named, said he was cycling home when he saw the overturned aircraft in the rapeseed field while fire teams hosed the smoking machine.

“Whether it was a mechanical failure or human error, I don’t know,” he said.

An area of the airfield has been cordoned off while officers deal with the incident and the Air Accident Investigation Branch has been informed.

The pilot's next of kin have been informed.



