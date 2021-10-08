Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory
Published: 4:35 PM October 8, 2021 Updated: 5:28 PM October 8, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has died following an industrial incident at a plastics factory near Beccles.
Police and the ambulance service were called to Berry M&H factory in Benacre Road, Ellough, shortly before 9pm on Thursday after receiving reports of an employee in need of urgent medical attention.
The employee – a man aged in his 30s – was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after emergency services arrived.
Officers from Suffolk police are conducting a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.