Lowestoft man fixes windscreen for free after rock covered family in glass

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:00 AM December 22, 2021
The rock narrowly missed Becky Cunningham and her two children as she was driving towards Lowestoft from Beccles.

A car technician has called for more 'kindness in the world' after he fixed a mum's windscreen for free after a rock had shattered it.

Kirk Bardsley, 41, from Lowestoft, decided to step in and lend a hand after hearing how a rock flew from a passing lorry and narrowly avoided hitting Becky Cunningham and her children.

"With Covid and Christmas, a lot of people don't have spare money," said Mr Bardsley.

"We need more kindness in the world at the moment and I wanted to make a small contribution."

Ms Cunningham, 25, from Beccles, was travelling with her three-year-old and and nine-month-old children on the Barnby Bends on the A146 close to Lowestoft when the object flew into her Vauxhall Astra and covered it in glass.

Despite the windscreen being destroyed, Ms Cunningham and her two children escaped without a scratch.

Upon finding out about what happened to her, Mr Bardsley said he had 'never seen anything like it before'.

Kirk Bardsley, pictured with his partner Donna, fixed Ms Cunningham's windscreen for free as a gesture of goodwill.

"I've been in the industry for 25 years and I've never replaced a windscreen for that before," he added.

"How the rock missed everyone, I just don’t know. 

"I believe in life, you have a number and theirs wasn’t up. It was the least I could do."

The rock that smashed through Ms Cunningham's car windscreen.

Mr Bardsley only started his own business Eastcoast Windscreen Ltd in February 2021 after more than two decades working for other companies after leaving school.

"It was scary to begin with because of the unknown but I've really enjoyed it so far," said Mr Bardsley.

He hopes that his gesture might encourage more people to be kinder to each other.

"We need positivity in this world - it's nice to be nice," he said.

