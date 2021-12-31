Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Meet your Beccles and Bungay Journal Award winners for 2021

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 6:00 AM December 31, 2021
Jane Martin was named a Community Hero at the Victory Housing Awards 2011. Pictured, left, at the Tu

Nominations flooded in for our awards, which are praising community heroes - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

Today we can proudly reveal the winners of the inaugural Beccles and Bungay Journal awards.

Earlier this month, we asked our readers to nominate their candidates for the awards' eight categories, such as pub landlord of the year and business owner of the year.

We then whittled down the army of entries to just two or three in each category and asked our readers to vote for them.

And our readers did not disappoint us as hundreds of votes poured in for each of the eight categories.

The Beccles and Bungay Journal team, community editor Reece Hanson, left, and reporter, Jasper King.

The Beccles and Bungay Journal team, community editor Reece Hanson, left, and reporter, Jasper King. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Beccles and Bungay Journal editor Reece Hanson said: "We wanted to launch these awards because there are so many amazing people and groups in our area who deserve recognition for all of their tireless efforts throughout 2021.

"The awards, from the nominations to the voting, have been received brilliantly by our readers, with dozens of nominations and hundreds of votes pouring in.

"Everyone nominated in each category was a well-deserving winner and it must have been tough for our readers to pick between them.

Most Read

  1. 1 Car stolen from driveway in Lowestoft is found in Beccles
  2. 2 Farmers' hospital convoy tribute to tyre fitter Diddy
  3. 3 Motorbike stolen and later found abandoned with damaged ignition
  1. 4 Meet your Beccles and Bungay Journal Award winners for 2021
  2. 5 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  3. 6 Hundreds line streets as hunt returns to Bungay
  4. 7 Shops that closed in Norfolk and Waveney in 2021
  5. 8 Three quarters of those with colds likely to have Covid, study finds
  6. 9 Baby love! Meet the babies born from January to March this year
  7. 10 Man in hospital with serious internal injuries after crashing into tree

"The community spirit across our towns and villages is very much alive and kicking after another tough year, and should give everyone great hope for 2022."

The winners are:

Pub landlord of the year: 

Michelle and Trevor Payne, Ingate

Business owner of the year:

Victoria Jermany, Parlour Made

Teacher of the year:

Danny Burton, SET Beccles

Community hero of the year:

Helen and Chris Steed, WLOG Rising Stars

Moment of the year:

Beccles Carnival

Fresh idea of the year:

Beccles Community Hub

Uniformed hero of the year:

Gilly Wright, Beccles Hospital

Young person of the year:

Toby Smith

We will be profiling each of our winners online over the coming days.

Beccles News
Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

waveney harriers

Uncertainty over town's Boxing Day hunt due to Covid restrictions

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Groggy Doggy run near Bungay Cathy with Herbie and SoloByline: Sonya Duncan

Muddy paws and tired legs as Groggy Doggy run returns

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Fire and Rescue fire engine. File photo

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews rescue person from single vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visited Waveney Foodbank on Tuesday, December 21.

Pop sensations Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visit local foodbank

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon