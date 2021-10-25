Special woodland event to remember those we have lost

Published: 12:18 PM October 25, 2021

A fire procession will form part of a special memorial event this weekend.

People of all ages are being invited to remember those they have lost, share stories of what helped in grief and discuss ways to support each other as an event is held to mark World Compassionate Communities Day.

The Pear Tree Fund - formerly known as Halesworth Community Nursing Care Fund - has joined forces with Kinda Education to arrange the Compassionate Communities Memorial Event at Kaliwood in Beccles Road, Holton this Sunday, October 31.

People will be able to take part in a range of different activities, including creating a memory tree and willow lanterns, enjoying Mortal Yarns storytelling and trying Samhain weaving and much more.

The afternoon will close with a fire procession and memory walk through the woods.

Kevin Vaughan, chief executive of the Pear Tree Fund, said: “We’re inviting everyone to join us, remember people and pets we have lost and celebrate our ancestors.

"We would like those attending to feel able to start conversations around the subjects of death, loss and bereavement in a positive, safe and non-judgemental environment.”

Su Squire, from the Off the Twig Theatre Company, will be running the Mortal Yarns storytelling session.

She said: “I will be sharing some tales on the theme of remembering those we have loved and lost, finding hope in times of grief and the ways in which the natural world gently holds us through these times.”

Rachel Kellett, director at Kinda Education, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Pear Tree Fund to organise this memorial event for our local community.

"We are inviting people to come and explore and be in Kali Woods, where the trees inspire, the birds sing and the healing power of nature holds us.

"The fire will be lit for warm tea throughout the day.”

The event runs between 1.30pm and 5.30pm and all, including pets, can attend.

People are welcome to enjoy soup around the campfire from noon.

For more information, please call 01986 899655 or email info@peartreefund.org