Memorial garden unveiled as centre's open day is a success

Pictured (L–R): Jane Edwards, trustee and charity co-founder, Dr Dinah Morley, chair, Nikki Sawkins, trustee and charity co-founder, and Barbara Kell, former trustee and charity co-founder, in the garden which was officially opened in memory of Barbara’s husband Richard. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

More than 150 people from across east Suffolk and neighbouring areas turned out as an open day was hailed a success.

The Pear Tree Centre, in Bungay Road, Halesworth, threw open its doors on Sunday, May 15 as people turned out to find out more about the free services offered.

A memorial garden was also officially opened in honour of much-loved GP Richard Kell, who was chair of the Halesworth Community Nursing Care Fund - the Pear Tree Fund's predecessor - for 18 years before retiring from his role in 2017.

He died in July 2019 of motor neurone disease, aged 64.

As part of the celebrations, charity founder and former trustee Barbara Kell unveiled Richard's Garden in memory of her late husband.

Kevin Vaughan, chief executive of the Pear Tree Fund, said: “We hope that the event has helped to further raise awareness of the Pear Tree Fund within our community so that we can offer vital support to even more local people when they need it most.”