Search continues for Beccles man missing for five days

Reece Hanson

Published: 1:34 PM May 10, 2021   
Michael Porter who has been missing since leaving his home in Beccles last night. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A Beccles man who was last seen leaving his home on Wednesday morning is still missing, police have confirmed.

Concerns were raised for Michael Porter last week after the 56-year-old was reported missing to police.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and urged anyone who has seen Mr Porter, or who has information on his whereabouts, to contact police.

However, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed on Monday, May 10, that Mr Porter was still missing and enquiries are ongoing.

He was last seen leaving his Beccles home at around 8.40am on Wednesday, May 5.

A police spokesperson said: "Michael is described as white, 6ft tall, of large build and has short grey hair. He also wears glasses.

"He was last seen wearing a blue zip-up coat with a black t-shirt, black trousers and black lace-up shoes.

"He was also carrying a black rucksack."

Anyone with information about Mr Porter's whereabouts is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting reference 292 of May 5.

