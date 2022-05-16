Joy as Cycle for Life charity ride marks milestone in style

The start of the Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride. - Credit: John Swanbury

Organisers have hailed the success of one of the best-known local charity rides after more than 140 people saddled up for the return of a popular event.

The mayor of Beccles, councillor Richard Stubbings, waved the cyclists off as the popular Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride took centre stage on Sunday, May 15.

Joy at the start of the Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride. - Credit: John Swanbury

Organised by the Rotary Club of Beccles, riders chose from a range of distances - six, 16, 25, 41 or 50 miles - after the milestone 20th event returned back to its usual base at the Sir John Leman High School.

The ride raised funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and the Rotary Club’s charitable trust equally, and a Rotary Club spokesman said: "The event went off well as all the riders seemed to enjoy their day.

Heading off for the Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride. - Credit: John Swanbury

"The total number of riders, around 140, was down on pre-pandemic levels but it was similar to the total we had in last year’s September edition."

While it is still "too early" to know how much has been raised, early estimates suggest that in the region of £2,000 will boost the special causes.

One of the entrants in the Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride. - Credit: John Swanbury

Paul Randle, the Beccles Rotary club president and event organiser, said: "We could be happy enough with pre-booked entries but there were fewer on-the-day entrants than we could normally expect.

"However, we are grateful to all who rode and it was pleasing to see so many expressing cheery thanks for the organisation."

Competitors in the Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride. - Credit: John Swanbury

A large number of Rotarians and members of their families helped to stage the event as the Beccles Inner Wheel Club provided refreshments on the day.

One of the school’s sixth form students set up and operated the PA system on the day, as a certificate for the distance ridden was given to all who finished.

And with Norfolk and Suffolk Financial Services Limited donating a £250 Amazon voucher for one sponsored rider to win, and four £25 vouchers for children, these will be drawn at Beccles Hospital Fete on the last Saturday in June.

Lord Somerleyton also offered a prize for the rider who raised the most sponsorship as part of the event.