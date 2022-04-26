Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Preparations gear up for popular Cycle for Life charity ride

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:08 AM April 26, 2022
Beccles Rotary

Luke Chamberlain, second left, with Lucy Clarke at second right and the others to the left are Rotarians John Swanbury, Janice Warford, and Neil Peek with, on the left, Sue Brooham and Beccles Rotary President Paul Randle.

A popular charity ride will make a welcome return next month for a milestone event.

The 20th Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride will be held on Sunday, May 15 and to coincide with the milestone, it is returning back to its usual base at the Sir John Leman High School.

With the charity ride organised by the Rotary Club of Beccles, ahead of next month's event four Rotarians from the Beccles Cycle for Life organising committee took one of the sponsored riders to visit the Norwich Airport base of East Anglian Air Ambulance to celebrate the success of last year’s event.

Advance bookings are being taken for this year’s ride in aid of the Air Ambulance and Rotary charities, and there will also be on-the-day entry again.

Sue Brooham holds a certificate of thanks given to her by Beccles Cycle for Life.

Sue Brooham stands beside a display in the entrance to the building that acknowledges donors to the charity and she holds a certificate of thanks given to her by Beccles Cycle for Life.

Sue Brooham, who raises money to sponsor her rides by appealing to customers of Gibbs Chippy in Lowestoft, raised more than any other rider last year.

Lucy Clarke, EAAA's Community Fundraiser was on hand to show the visitors the new purpose-built building, Helimed House and its excellent facilities that now permit 24/7 operation.

They were joined by Luke Chamberlain, critical care paramedic, to see the helicopter and both of them made all the visitors welcome.

Book online via the Beccles Cycle for Life website.

Beccles News
Lowestoft News

