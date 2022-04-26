Preparations gear up for popular Cycle for Life charity ride
- Credit: John Swanbury
A popular charity ride will make a welcome return next month for a milestone event.
The 20th Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride will be held on Sunday, May 15 and to coincide with the milestone, it is returning back to its usual base at the Sir John Leman High School.
With the charity ride organised by the Rotary Club of Beccles, ahead of next month's event four Rotarians from the Beccles Cycle for Life organising committee took one of the sponsored riders to visit the Norwich Airport base of East Anglian Air Ambulance to celebrate the success of last year’s event.
Advance bookings are being taken for this year’s ride in aid of the Air Ambulance and Rotary charities, and there will also be on-the-day entry again.
Sue Brooham, who raises money to sponsor her rides by appealing to customers of Gibbs Chippy in Lowestoft, raised more than any other rider last year.
Lucy Clarke, EAAA's Community Fundraiser was on hand to show the visitors the new purpose-built building, Helimed House and its excellent facilities that now permit 24/7 operation.
They were joined by Luke Chamberlain, critical care paramedic, to see the helicopter and both of them made all the visitors welcome.
Book online via the Beccles Cycle for Life website.