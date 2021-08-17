Alpacas and miniature donkeys delight children during library visits

Published: 11:59 AM August 17, 2021

Encounters with some friendly alpacas and miniature donkeys at a popular library have sparked joy among children.

Beccles Library has held a series of animal themed activities this month to support this year’s Summer Reading Challenge which has the theme of Wild World Heroes and the natural world.

This week, around 30 children and parents enjoyed a special encounter with miniature donkeys in the garden area of the library on Blyburgate, Beccles.

Sharon Chapman, Beccles Library manager, said: “We wanted to deliver some fun to local families after such a difficult year.

"With funding support from councillors, Beccles Library has been able to offer a range of events and activities for free.

"Children have been enjoying our animal encounter events with donkeys and alpacas visiting the library so far and we’ve seen plenty of children signing up for the Summer Reading Challenge too.”

The events are free, however booking is required. Fritton Owl Sanctuary will be at the library on August 23 at 10.30am with a Mini Monsters Roadshows on August 27 at 10.30am and 11.30am.

The alpacas will return to the library on August 30 at 10.30am.