'Miracle' baby Charlie born at 24 weeks all set for high school

Published: 6:55 PM August 18, 2021

Premature baby, Charlie Fisk, now 11, ready to start at the Sir John Leman High School, pictured at his home in Willingham St Mary. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

When Charlie Fisk was born at just 24 weeks old, he weighed the same amount as a can of coke and two Jammy Dodgers.

Fast forward 11 years and Charlie is getting ready to start high school, defying the odds and being the only known baby in the UK to survive being born prematurely at 24 weeks old - according to his mother Becky.

Charlie Fisk, when he was born prematurely. - Credit: Nick Butcher

He is now 11 and lives with his family close to Beccles in Willingham St Mary.

But Charlie battled to survive very early on in his life, being in and out of hospital two to three times a week.

His mum, Becky Fisk, 45, said: "It is very unusual and rare for a baby to survive at 24 weeks old but Charlie did and it feels like a miracle.

"It wasn't the easiest start. He was born at James Paget Hospital in Gorleston but was transferred over to Luton for more specialist care.

Charlie when he first started primary school in 2014. - Credit: Nick Butcher

"He had so many different infections early on and a bleed on his brain caused him to develop cerebral palsy.

"But the staff early on at James Paget were incredible and some of the nurses are still in touch with us today."

Premature baby, Charlie Fisk, now 11, has defied the odds and is all set for high school in September. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Charlie weighed 1lb and 4oz when he was born and describing precisely how small Charlie was, Mrs Fisk said: "It is so hard to describe if you have never met Charlie.

"He was almost like an action doll figure and his legs were the size of my little fingers."

Charlie's mum Becky said Charlie struggles physically but mentally he is very intelligent. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Charlie has been a pupil at both Brampton Primary School and Warren specialist school in Lowestoft for the past six years.

But now, he is due to start at Sir John Leman High School in Beccles in September, following in the footsteps of elder siblings Sophie, 22, Ben, 20 and Holly, 19.

Charlie is leaving Brampton Primary School after six years. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mrs Fisk said: "It is emotional that he's leaving the school and it has come around so quickly.

"Brampton Primary School have been so supportive and gave him a great send off.

"He has always struggled physically but mentally Charlie is very bright.

"He knows everything about the solar system, history and geography. He's simply amazing and just lives his life to the full."

Charlie's mum Becky hopes he continues living his life to the full. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Reflecting on her hopes for Charlie as he enters secondary school, mum Becky continued: "I just hope he continues living his life to the full and makes lots of friends.

"He's worked so hard to get to where he has done today and long may that continue."