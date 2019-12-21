Missing 75-year-old from Halesworth David Orme found

A 75-year-old man from Halesworth who had been reported missing after last being seen on Thursday evening has been found.

David Orme was last seen around 7.30pm on Thursday, December 19 and reported to police around 8.30am Friday.

Officers were "concerned for his welfare", but he has now been found safe and well.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "Police would like to thank the public and media for their help with this matter."