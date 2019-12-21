Search

Missing 75-year-old from Halesworth David Orme found

PUBLISHED: 10:35 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 21 December 2019

A 75-year-old man from Halesworth who had been reported missing after last being seen on Thursday evening has been found. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A 75-year-old man from Halesworth who had been reported missing after last being seen on Thursday evening has been found. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A 75-year-old man from Halesworth who had been reported missing after last being seen on Thursday evening has been found.

David Orme was last seen around 7.30pm on Thursday, December 19 and reported to police around 8.30am Friday.

Officers were "concerned for his welfare", but he has now been found safe and well.

David Orme from Halesworth was reported as missing to police yesterday (Friday 20 December) but was found last night in Fressingfield.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "Police would like to thank the public and media for their help with this matter."

