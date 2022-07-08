Waveney MP works with volunteers to create public space

Waveney MP Peter Aldous has helped a team of volunteers clear a public space in Bungay.

While the majority of the Conservative party were bogged down in resignations and controversy surrounding the future of prime minister Boris Johnson, Mr Aldous was getting his hands dirty at Annis Hill.

As well as clearing dead trees, the session saw the Jubilee Oak tree given a thorough watering after it had become dehydrated.

The chair of the local management group, Karen Lodge, said: "Our exciting community project is the very early stages we've planted hedging plants and trees and the jubilee oak.

"Our volunteers and MP Peter Aldous worked really hard on a hot sunny day to check the newly planted whips with great enthusiasm and spirit."

Several of the plants on Annis Hill's green have died from a lack of water, while many are growing well with some natural regeneration.

The deputy mayor of Bungay town council, Francis Betts, said: "The town council are delighted to be part of this exciting new community project we are happy to support them in all their future plans."