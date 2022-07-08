Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Waveney MP works with volunteers to create public space

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 1:57 PM July 8, 2022
Waveney MP Peter Aldous and a volunteer clear space at Annis Hill.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous and a volunteer clear space at Annis Hill. - Credit: Karen Lodge

Waveney MP Peter Aldous has helped a team of volunteers clear a public space in Bungay.

While the majority of the Conservative party were bogged down in resignations and controversy surrounding the future of prime minister Boris Johnson, Mr Aldous was getting his hands dirty at Annis Hill.

As well as clearing dead trees, the session saw the Jubilee Oak tree given a thorough watering after it had become dehydrated.

The chair of the local management group, Karen Lodge, said: "Our exciting community project is the very early stages we've planted hedging plants and trees and the jubilee oak.

"Our volunteers and MP Peter Aldous worked really hard on a hot sunny day to check the newly planted whips with great enthusiasm and spirit."

Several of the plants on Annis Hill's green have died from a lack of water, while many are growing well with some natural regeneration.

The deputy mayor of Bungay town council, Francis Betts, said: "The town council are delighted to be part of this exciting new community project we are happy to support them in all their future plans."

Bungay News

Don't Miss

Great Yarmouth has been experiencing lots of gull problems this summer PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Call for flat roof owners to help fight gull problem

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Odell competing in dressage in 2011

Former professional dressage rider died in four-vehicle motorcycle crash

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A ticket for the stand at Beccles Races, 1743

Hidden aspects of Beccles uncovered in new book

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
xxx_b1062_bungay_jun22

Suffolk Live News

Two children cause damage after throwing stones at vehicles

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon