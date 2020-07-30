Search

Advanced search

Mum shares heartbreaking story of seven-year-old’s rare cancer fight

PUBLISHED: 15:46 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 30 July 2020

The Bellinger family never expected lockdown to be easy, but when their seven-year-old son was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, their world was turned upside down overnight. Photo: Provided

The Bellinger family never expected lockdown to be easy, but when their seven-year-old son was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, their world was turned upside down overnight. Photo: Provided

Archant

The Bellinger family never expected lockdown to be easy, but when their seven-year-old son was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, their world was turned upside down overnight.

Just two days before the lockdown began, Finnie Bellinger, the eldest child in the family of four, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Photo: ProvidedJust two days before the lockdown began, Finnie Bellinger, the eldest child in the family of four, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Photo: Provided

Just two days before the lockdown began, Finnie Bellinger, the eldest child in the family of four, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. The next day his chemotherapy treatment began.

“It has been gruelling and intense,” his mother Kellie said. “This is news that no family should ever have to face, but during a pandemic and in lockdown, it has been incredibly hard.”

Now the family, from Haddiscoe, are sharing their story to increase awareness of the uncommon disease, and to raise funds for the hospitals who have been “a source of strength and support during this difficult time”.

Kellie shared that: “Finnie was poorly for eight weeks prior to lockdown, and literally two weeks before the lockdown I became really concerned as his health deteriorated quite markedly.

Seven-year-old Finnie with his sister Isla. Photo: ProvidedSeven-year-old Finnie with his sister Isla. Photo: Provided

“I thought, ‘we need to get this resolved as the country is facing lockdown’, and then he was diagnosed. We were transferred by ambulance from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and admitted to Addenbrooke’s children’s oncology ward for treatment.

“The team have been incredible and I cannot commend the staff more highly. We are astonished at the care.”

While Finnie’s treatment will take another three years, his mum said: “His prognosis is really good and he’s responding to treatment really, really well.”

She added: “Everyone has said we haven’t stopped smiling, and that’s because of their support – it has sustained us. We have had prayers offered at Norwich Cathedral, meals delivered to us from friends and bags of Percy Pig sweets given to Finnie to help his medicines go down. We feel very blessed indeed to be surrounded by such love.”

While Finnie’s treatment will take another three years, his mum said: “His prognosis is really good and he’s responding to treatment really, really well.” Photo: ProvidedWhile Finnie’s treatment will take another three years, his mum said: “His prognosis is really good and he’s responding to treatment really, really well.” Photo: Provided

Many friends, colleagues, and family to Finnie have been raising funds to support other children fighting cancer.

Finnie’s aunt has raised £2,705 by shaving her head, while his dad Tony raised £3,652 with his friends by running more than 2,000 miles in a month.

This Sunday, August 2, family friend Neil Russell will be cycling between the two hospitals and back in a day, in order to raise funds for the Norfolk-based Children’s Cancer Charity Finnbar’s Force. He has already raised £1,500. You can donate here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Beccles and Bungay Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We will be as dead as Lowestoft’: Hundreds to protest pedestrianisation of town

Business owners and residents will protest against their town council after claiming a decision to pedestrianise the town is ‘killing the high street’. Photo: Archant

Pub landlord ‘driven out’ after violent attacks

Paul Trevitt, landlord, at The Three Tuns in Bungay. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A143 closed and air ambulance on scene after serious crash

Police are currently at the scene of serious collision on the A143 at Harleston. Photo: James Bass

Photographer’s stunning pictures of families in lockdown raises cash for charity

The Moore family taking part in Helen Nicholson's On My Doorstep project for Waveney Foodbank. PHOTO: Helen Nicholson

‘Successful’ pop-up food and drink market showcased in town centre

The pop-up food and drink market in Beccles. Picture: Beccles Food & Drink Festival

Most Read

‘We will be as dead as Lowestoft’: Hundreds to protest pedestrianisation of town

Business owners and residents will protest against their town council after claiming a decision to pedestrianise the town is ‘killing the high street’. Photo: Archant

Pub landlord ‘driven out’ after violent attacks

Paul Trevitt, landlord, at The Three Tuns in Bungay. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A143 closed and air ambulance on scene after serious crash

Police are currently at the scene of serious collision on the A143 at Harleston. Photo: James Bass

Photographer’s stunning pictures of families in lockdown raises cash for charity

The Moore family taking part in Helen Nicholson's On My Doorstep project for Waveney Foodbank. PHOTO: Helen Nicholson

‘Successful’ pop-up food and drink market showcased in town centre

The pop-up food and drink market in Beccles. Picture: Beccles Food & Drink Festival

Latest from the Beccles and Bungay Journal

‘We will be as dead as Lowestoft’: Hundreds to protest pedestrianisation of town

Business owners and residents will protest against their town council after claiming a decision to pedestrianise the town is ‘killing the high street’. Photo: Archant

Council tax reduction ‘scam’ warning issued

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over scam emails. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Raveningham Sculpture Trail opens for 2020

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns. Work by Ruth Brumby. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

New free app makes it easier to look after your health and wellbeing

The SLT Group Community app will bring like-minded people together to make positive changes in their lifestyle and behaviours Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Covid-19 pandemic underlines our need to fulfil ambitions

The UK is experiencing a motorhome shortage as staycationers flock to campsites, says finance expert Peter Sharkey. Picture: Getty Images