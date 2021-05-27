Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
'Hang on, where do I live?' - Residents baffled as road name changes gender

Jasper King

Published: 5:30 AM May 27, 2021   
Alexandra Road in Beccles also has a sign up for Alexander Road. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Alexandra Road in Beccles also has a sign up for Alexander Road. Byline: Sonya Duncan

People on a quiet residential street have been left bewildered after a road sign appeared to change gender.

Residents in Beccles' Alexandra Road had grown to used its name, as well as its leafy surroundings and friendly neighbourhood.

But new signs installed on the road have given it an unexpected rebrand - giving it the name Alexander Road.

It is unknown when the incorrect sign was put in place, with some residents only noticing it three days ago, and others on the street noticed it well over a week ago.

mrs batley

Mrs Batley had to phone her husband and ask what street they lived on because she was left confused by the false sign. - Credit: Jasper King

Mrs Batley, has been working from home throughout the pandemic and first noticed the sign last week.

She said: "On May 18 I was driving back home and pulled up on to the side of the road.

"I then looked to my right and it said Alexander Road and then I looked to my left and it said Alexandra Road.

"I suddenly thought, hang on, where do I live?

"I rang up my husband in shock and asked what street do we live on and he said Alexandra Road."

Alexandra Road in Beccles also has a sign up for Alexander Road.Byline: Sonya Duncan

The wrong sign has left some residents on the road doubting their own street name. Byline: Sonya Duncan

According to Mrs Batley, some other neighbours are not as concerned about the sign.

She said: "I talked to another resident about this and they said they didn't care the sign had been changed.

"It is quite serious because I own property on this street and have bills to pay.

"Some delivery and takeaway drivers have pulled up and been left confused as well so I hope something is done about this."

Alexandra Road in Beccles also has a sign up for Alexander Road. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Alexandra Road in Beccles also has a sign up for Alexander Road. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Another resident Peticia Larter said: "I didn't notice it until about three days ago and it did make me laugh.

"We haven't had problems with deliveries yet but my friend also spotted it and got a photo beside the sign with her daughter."

Another resident who wished to stay anonymous said: "I had no idea the sign had ever changed.

"For all I know it could have been like that for years."

A spokeswoman for East Suffolk Council confirmed the sign would be changed back.

She said: “We are aware that a street sign has been installed which contains a spelling error and arrangements are already in place for the incorrect sign to be replaced as soon as possible.”

