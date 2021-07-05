Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Hospice's new chief executive pledges vital community work will continue

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 11:54 AM July 5, 2021   
judi newman

The new CEO of St Elizabeth Hospice, Judi Newman. - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

The new CEO of a coastal hospice has pledged to continue vital community work in the Beccles, Great Yarmouth and Waveney area.

Judi Newman, becomes the new CEO of St Elizabeth Hospice, having previously served as the development director.

With more than 25 years in the charitable sector with the likes of Oxfam and Research Autism, Judi is excited to start her new role with the hospice.

She said: "The hospice’s roots lie in the community and that is very important.

"It provides more than health care, it supports the whole family whose loved one is under its care.

You may also want to watch:

"There is hardly a family in Suffolk who doesn’t have a relative, loved one or friend who has received support from St Elizabeth Hospice, or knows others who have.

“Working with ECCH over the last couple of years has been extremely rewarding as well as beneficial to patients and staff.

Most Read

  1. 1 Families' frustration over different Norfolk and Suffolk school term dates
  2. 2 Michelin restaurant owners hand over reins after 14 years
  3. 3 Sex offender found with indecent videos during unannounced inspection
  1. 4 Jailed in June: 11 Norfolk criminals locked up last month
  2. 5 Drivers warned of delays as road is shut for six nights of work
  3. 6 Meet East Anglia's electrical aviation pioneers
  4. 7 Halesworth road closed following 'defect' discovery
  5. 8 Roadworks, closures and diversions for motorists to avoid in Norfolk
  6. 9 How is this Norfolk town linked to the historic Mayflower voyage?
  7. 10 Concern for woman, 42, missing for a week

"I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for our work in Great Yarmouth and Waveney."

East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

England fans celebrate the goals against Germany in the Euros, at the Beccles Upgate. Picture: DENIS

Video

England fans in Beccles celebrate 'incredible' Euros win

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Police have made six arrests in relation to puppy sales. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Six arrested over puppy sales and money laundering

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The area of land adjacent to Dunburgh Road in Dunburgh, Beccles.

'A rare opportunity' - Beautiful area of land near Beccles set for auction

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The hand grenade discovered in the Museum at Bungay Town Hall.

Suffolk Live | Updated

Town hall evacuated after German grenade found in museum

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus