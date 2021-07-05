Hospice's new chief executive pledges vital community work will continue

Published: 11:54 AM July 5, 2021

The new CEO of a coastal hospice has pledged to continue vital community work in the Beccles, Great Yarmouth and Waveney area.

Judi Newman, becomes the new CEO of St Elizabeth Hospice, having previously served as the development director.

With more than 25 years in the charitable sector with the likes of Oxfam and Research Autism, Judi is excited to start her new role with the hospice.

She said: "The hospice’s roots lie in the community and that is very important.

"It provides more than health care, it supports the whole family whose loved one is under its care.

"There is hardly a family in Suffolk who doesn’t have a relative, loved one or friend who has received support from St Elizabeth Hospice, or knows others who have.

“Working with ECCH over the last couple of years has been extremely rewarding as well as beneficial to patients and staff.

"I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for our work in Great Yarmouth and Waveney."