New manager for chartered accountants

PUBLISHED: 15:38 29 July 2020

Chartered accountants Lovewell Blake have appointed Luke Jinkerson as business services manager at their Halesworth office. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Chartered accountants Lovewell Blake have appointed a new manager at their Halesworth office.

Luke Jinkerson has been appointed as business services manager, having joined the firm from East Norfolk College in 2010.

After qualifying as a Chartered Certified Accountant in 2015, Mr Jinkerson works with various business clients, with a specialism in the agricultural services sector.

He is also an accredited Xero adviser, and has played a leading role in bringing cloud accounting to businesses in the Halesworth area.

Lovewell Blake partner, Ryan Lincoln, said: “We are delighted to appoint Luke as a manager in our Halesworth office.

“As a firm we have a great reputation for developing new talent, and Luke’s career progression within Lovewell Blake is a good example of how we develop and nurture our people and provide clear career progression opportunities.”

