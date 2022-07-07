Meet the Beccles and Bungay Journal's new reporter

Our new new reporter Bruno Brown. - Credit: Archant

The Beccles and Bungay Journal has a new reporter covering the area - and he's a local lad.

Bruno Brown is a former Bungay High School and Bungay Sixth Form student, and joins the Journal having completed a degree in journalism at the University of Sheffield.

Aged 22, the role is Bruno's first job in the industry after graduating.

Bruno said: "I am delighted to begin working for my local paper straight out of university.

"I'm passionate and proud of the area, having grown up here, and I'm really looking forward to getting stuck in.

"I know lots of people in the area and hope to build on those contacts so I can shout about all the great things happening in Beccles, Bungay and the surrounding villages.

"Anyone with a story can drop me an email or call."

To contact Bruno email Bruno.Brown@archant.co.uk, or call him directly on 07809 551238.

Twitter: @Bruno14Brown