'It's so rewarding': New women's only gym proves popular in town

Published: 2:55 PM May 23, 2021

Leigh Purling beside the gym sign - Live Well With Leigh - at the Maltings Meadow at Ditchingham. Picture: Graham Purling - Credit: Graham Purling

A Bungay woman has set up a new women-only gym at the town’s sports ground.

With people across Norfolk and Waveney enjoying renewed freedom with the easing of lockdown restrictions, and with more physical activity being seen following the coronavirus confines, Leigh Purling has established Live Well With Leigh at the Maltings Meadow at Ditchingham.

It aims to provide women with a fun and friendly environment they can feel confident to work out in – and it is already proving popular.

She said: “I noticed a number of my female clients reported feeling self-conscious and intimidated when working out in a busy, commercial gym.

"This inspired me to set up a women's only gym, which has gone from strength to strength after opening six weeks ago.

“Many of my clients would only use cardio equipment, as they were scared to perform exercises wrong and for other gym goers to see this and feel silly.

"Going to the gym and working out alongside muscular men who have trained for years can be intimidating.

“It's so rewarding seeing women come who have never been to a gym before and within a few sessions their confidence has just skyrocketed.”

She sees the gym as a place where people can go in their spare time out of work to improve themselves, “so it should be a place you can have fun and enjoy going to. Exercise shouldn't be a chore!”

Live Well With Leigh already has a strong community of women who all support each other in reaching their goals and Leigh said it was great to see the women get to know each other and make friends through attending the gym.

The gym offers flexible memberships including gym only, class only or VIP membership, as well as Pilates classes three times a week, and boxing once a week, which are proving very popular.

She also offers one-to-one personal training for the women who would like some extra support and guidance with their training.

For further details visit www.livewellwithleigh.co.uk