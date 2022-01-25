Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Six fire crews called to Ellingham blaze

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:35 AM January 25, 2022
Updated: 7:38 AM January 25, 2022
Six fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk have been tackling a blaze at an Ellingham home this morning - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Firefighters from Norfolk and Suffolk have been tackling a blaze at a home in Ellingham this morning.

Crews were alerted to the fire at a house in Mill Road at about 5.20am and continue to be at the scene.

Two appliances from Norfolk and three from Suffolk attended.

It is thought the fire started at an electrical point in the home.

The latest report at 6.50am is that the fire is under control and the response has been scaled back.

One crew remains at the property.

Everyone inside the building is safe and accounted for.


