Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Homelessness charity celebrating 10 years of transforming lives

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:00 PM October 26, 2021   
Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney chief executive Cecile Roberts and Seamus Fox, support worker

Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney chief executive Cecile Roberts and Seamus Fox, support worker. - Credit: Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney

A Norfolk homelessness charity is set to mark a special occasion this weekend.

Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney is celebrating 10 years of transforming lives by hosting a special open day.

The Ditchingham-based charity is marking a decade of supporting people to rebuild their lives after experiencing homelessness with an open day this Saturday, October 30.

The charity is inviting its supporters and customers along to its community, which is located at the former All Hallows Convent in Ditchingham.

After Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney first welcomed formerly homeless people into its community in 2011, the community has grown steadily since then as hundreds of people have been supported to rebuild their lives after homelessness.

You may also want to watch:

Visitors can expect lots of family fun and games, live music and entertainment, Birds of Prey demonstrations between 10am and 4pm on Saturday.

The Forge Project at Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney

The Forge Project at Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney. - Credit: Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney

There will also be spoken-word performances from poet and Emmaus Support Worker Seamus Fox as well as the grand reopening of the charity's popular on-site café, The Orchard Café.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after fatal crash
  2. 2 Diversions in place as water main works take place in Loddon
  3. 3 Special woodland event to remember those we have lost
  1. 4 Norfolk boatyard sells at auction for almost double expected guide price
  2. 5 Stunning swan photo shot in Norfolk gains national recognition
  3. 6 Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143
  4. 7 Part of A143 closed after three-vehicle crash in early hours
  5. 8 No need to wait for booster invitation - clarification after Covid jab confusion
  6. 9 Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory
  7. 10 Tyres slashed on parked cars with damage caused overnight in Beccles

Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney supports up to 32 formerly homeless people by giving them a home, meaningful work in a social enterprise and an opportunity to regain lost self-esteem to help rebuild their lives.

Of the 10-year celebrations, Cecile Roberts, chief executive of Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney said: “Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney is a very special place to work.

Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney 10 years of transforming lives open day

Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney is celebrating 10 years of transforming lives by hosting a special open day. - Credit: Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney

"I’m proud to be part of an organisation that has transformed so many lives."

The Emmaus movement was brought to the UK in 1991 by Cambridge businessman Selwyn Image, who is now a trustee of Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney and he will be speaking at the celebrations on October 30.

Mr Image said: “Today, 75 years after its foundation in France, 30 years here in the UK and 10 years here in Norfolk, the unique Emmaus offering of providing meaningful work, a supportive environment and the opportunity to recover self-respect are still as relevant and needed as then.”

For more information about Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney visit www.emmaus.org.uk/norfolk-waveney

Bungay News
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Toolstation has opened a new store in Beccles.

New Toolstation store opens in Beccles

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Aldeby Spectacular drive-in fireworks display is returning for 2021. 

Bonfire Night

Drive-in fireworks display with food village returning for 2021

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Head of SET Beccles School, Heidi Philpott. 

School to play key role in supporting pupils' mental health across country

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The Toy Box in Beccles, Suffolk say that they're struggling with stock in the build up to christmas

Christmas

Christmas in doubt as toy shop boss 'struggling with stock'

Timothy Bradford

person