Homelessness charity celebrating 10 years of transforming lives

Published: 12:00 PM October 26, 2021

A Norfolk homelessness charity is set to mark a special occasion this weekend.

Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney is celebrating 10 years of transforming lives by hosting a special open day.

The Ditchingham-based charity is marking a decade of supporting people to rebuild their lives after experiencing homelessness with an open day this Saturday, October 30.

The charity is inviting its supporters and customers along to its community, which is located at the former All Hallows Convent in Ditchingham.

After Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney first welcomed formerly homeless people into its community in 2011, the community has grown steadily since then as hundreds of people have been supported to rebuild their lives after homelessness.

Visitors can expect lots of family fun and games, live music and entertainment, Birds of Prey demonstrations between 10am and 4pm on Saturday.

The Forge Project at Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney. - Credit: Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney

There will also be spoken-word performances from poet and Emmaus Support Worker Seamus Fox as well as the grand reopening of the charity's popular on-site café, The Orchard Café.

Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney supports up to 32 formerly homeless people by giving them a home, meaningful work in a social enterprise and an opportunity to regain lost self-esteem to help rebuild their lives.

Of the 10-year celebrations, Cecile Roberts, chief executive of Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney said: “Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney is a very special place to work.

Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney is celebrating 10 years of transforming lives by hosting a special open day. - Credit: Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney

"I’m proud to be part of an organisation that has transformed so many lives."

The Emmaus movement was brought to the UK in 1991 by Cambridge businessman Selwyn Image, who is now a trustee of Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney and he will be speaking at the celebrations on October 30.

Mr Image said: “Today, 75 years after its foundation in France, 30 years here in the UK and 10 years here in Norfolk, the unique Emmaus offering of providing meaningful work, a supportive environment and the opportunity to recover self-respect are still as relevant and needed as then.”

For more information about Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney visit www.emmaus.org.uk/norfolk-waveney