Man in 70s who died in crash identified after public help

Published: 10:20 AM November 30, 2020

Formal identification of an elderly man who died in a crash in Earsham is now taking place following a police appeal for help.

Norfolk Police have thanked members of the public for their help identifying the man, believed to be in his 70s, following the fatal collision on the A143 in the early hours of Sunday, November 29.

A143 between Earsham and Ditchingham road closure. Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Officers were called at 1.12am to reports of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian, with the man pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

Police have now appealed for any potential witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of him walking in the area around the time of the collision, to contact officers.

The man is described as white, between 65 to 80 years old, around 5ft 6ins tall, bald with grey hair at the back and sides and of average build.

He was wearing a navy blue fleece top with a JCB logo on the shoulder, grey trousers, dark grey/blue baseball cap with a small penguin motif and navy blue slippers with Velcro strapping.

Speaking on Sunday, Acting Inspector Michael Roxby, urged members of the public for help identifying the man.

He said: "We would be grateful for anyone who many have seen the man on this stretch of road, or in the local area in the early hours to get in touch."

Road closures were put in place while investigations were conducted and the road was cleared, before reopening at 11.33am.

Anyone who may have seen the man prior to the crash, or who has dashcam footage, is urged to contact Acting Inspector Roxby on 101, quoting CAD 23 of November 29.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The crash was the second fatal collision since October 2, when 61-year-old Jennifer Potter died after being hit by a car at Ditchingham.