Is this Norfolk pony the oldest in the UK?

Published: 5:25 PM September 1, 2021 Updated: 5:44 PM September 1, 2021

Bamboo is possibly the oldest Shetland pony in the country at 50 years of age. - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Bamboo, a Shetland pony from Norfolk, has reached what it believed to be his 50th birthday.

Despite not having an official birth certificate, his owners and vets believe he is 50-years-old, making him potentially the oldest pony in the UK.

Bamboo receives regular check-ups from Uplands Way Vets in Bressingham, and vet Sole Guiñon from the practice, says it is rare for a horse or pony to reach half a century.

"Bamboo is really incredible," said Ms Guiñon. "The average lifespan for a horse is 20-30 years, so for Bamboo to reach such a grand age is testament to how well his owner cares for him."

The 50-year-old Bamboo with one of his vets, Sole Guiñon. - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

The Shetland pony's owner, Holly Banns, runs Track Retirement Livery with her husband Tom, a home for retired horses in Burgh St Peter.

They took Bamboo in nine years ago when his elderly owner passed away.

Mrs Banns said: "Bamboo is such a lovely pony to own, and everyone adores him.

"It's amazing that he's reached his half century and he just keeps going and going.

"Even at the grand old age of 50 he enjoys being decorated with flowers and going on a leisurely walk to deliver cupcakes to guests at our glamping site.

“We do all we can to keep him happy and healthy, and this includes regular health checks from the vets, which means we can spot any problems early on.

"He has had a few health issues over the years but luckily these have been treated successfully."