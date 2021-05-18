Road to be closed and traffic diverted to 'resolve flooding issue'
Drivers could face delays as a road is temporarily closed and traffic is diverted.
Suffolk Highways will temporarily close Northgate in Beccles for evening works to repair kerbs and alleviate flooding issues.
According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out from 7.30pm on Friday, May 21.
Suffolk Highways said Northgate in Beccles will be closed from 7.30pm to 11pm to "Reset kerbs and resolve flooding issue caused by low kerbs."
Traffic will be diverted via Saltgate, The Walk, Market Street, Station Road, George Westwood Way, A146, London Road, Gillingham Dam, Bridge Street.
Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.
A post on the First bus website said: "This will affect two X21 journeys towards Norwich (19.00 and 21.30 ex Lowestoft).
"These journeys will operate Saltgate, Market Street, Station Road and George Westwood Way to resume the usual route at the A146. Gillingham will not be served by these journeys.
"Journeys from Norwich are unaffected."
For the latest delays on the roads visit Live Traffic Map.