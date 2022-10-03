Bus users warned of changes in city service

Bus users travelling from parts of Waveney to Norwich will face a change in service.

Bus stops in the city centre are set to change, meaning buses destined for Bungay and Halesworth will be caught from St Stephens Street.

The Charcoal Line, including service numbers 40, 41 and X41 operating towards Poringland and Bungay will be caught from stand BR on St Stephens Street following the completion of the redevelopment on St Stephens Street on October 4.

St Stephens Street has undergone significant changes as part of a £6.1m redevelopment project that has included the construction of new bus bays and crossings.

The busy thoroughfare has been closed to traffic since January 2022, with buses rerouted through other parts of the city.

Councillor Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure at Norfolk County Council, said: “St Stephens Street is an important retail and transport hub in the heart of Norwich city centre.

"These improvements will create a more welcoming environment while making it easier for those travelling to and from the city over the Christmas period and beyond.”

For more updates, see the First Buses website.