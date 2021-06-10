Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
'A proper Beccles character' - Tributes to 'gentle' father and bike shop owner

Jasper King

Published: 1:55 PM June 10, 2021    Updated: 2:27 PM June 10, 2021
Peter Leggett, passed away on May 10 and owned a bike shop in Beccles for over 20 years. - Credit: Jaime Larter

A moving tribute has been paid to a "gentle" father and former bike shop owner who has been described as "a proper Beccles character".

Peter Leggett, 85, died on May 10, 2021 and during his time in Beccles lived a life full of hobbies and passions including photography, war films and trips to the pub.

Yesterday (June 9), a procession and funeral took place to celebrate Mr Leggett's life and this included a procession of 15 cyclists who rode alongside him as he was carried in a bicycle hearse from Beccles ambulance station car park to Waveney Crematorium.

Peter Leggett, pictured in his bike shop on Blyburgate in Beccles for 20 years. - Credit: Jaime Larter

At the end of the procession, bells were rung by each cyclist in tribute and memory of Mr Leggett.

His daughter Jaime Larter, 42, paid tribute to him as a man who was well known in the town for giving people a guiding and helping hand.

She said: "Dad was a big part of Beccles and was well known by many in the town.

"Dad would often fix people's bicycles for free and he would teach them how to mend a puncture on a bicycle.

"Many people at yesterday's funeral stopped the reverend to mention all the times Peter helped them and it was emotional to find out the difference he made."

Peter Leggett had a passion for photography, war films and going to the pub. - Credit: Jaime Larter

Mr Leggett had many hobbies and passions which included running a camera club and adored photography.

He formerly took photos for the Beccles and Bungay Journal, heading out to breaking news stories to capture photographs.

For Ms Larter she remembers the personal moments spent with her father following his passion.

Peter has been described as a gentle, exciting and passionate dad. - Credit: Jaime Larter

She said: "To me he was such a gentle, exciting and passionate dad.

"He would often wake me up at 5am in the morning and take me out to see the sunrise above the Broads and take beautiful photos.

"What I loved about him is that he embraced life to his full ability and this is a rare quality in someone.

"He was a proper Beccles character. I will remember his passion and love for life which will continue to inspire me each day."

Peter Leggett, pictured back in the day, is described as having a passion for life. - Credit: Jaime Larter

Peter Leggett leaves behind his youngest daughter Jaime Larter, 42, his eldest daughter Amanda, 56, his granddaughter Daisy, 11 and his younger sister Julie, 85.

Peter Leggett's funeral procession. - Credit: Rosedale Funeral Home

Peter Leggett was carried in a bicycle hearse. - Credit: Jaime Larter

15 cyclists joined the procession. - Credit: Jaime Larter

Peter Leggett was taken to Waveney Crematorium as cyclists rang their bells in tribute. - Credit: Jaime Larter


