Tributes to much-loved mother who 'cared for everyone'

Published: 10:51 AM June 15, 2021

Dot Kent from Seething raised thousands of pounds for the village of Seething over the years. Supplied picture of Dot at a charity event with BBC TV star Stewart White in 2013. - Credit: Archant © 2013

A loving tribute has been paid to a mother and former charity worker who "cared for everyone' she came across in life.

Dot Kent, 88, passed away on May 13 at Beauchamp House in Chedgrave and during her time living in the village of Seething got involved in community and charity work.

She moved to Seething when she was 16 and lived in the village throughout the rest of her life.

During her time in the village, she got involved with charity work at the village hall by raising money for its renovation work, worked at Seething Airfield and was most recognised around the area for riding around on her iconic motorbike.

Dot with her Honda 90 motorcycle. - Credit: Archant © 2013

Talking about her mum, daughter Hazel Dodd, 63, said: "Mother was well known around the village for raising money for the village hall, hosting jumble sales and of course hosting the annual Christmas bingo.

You may also want to watch:

"Everyone knows her because she used to ride her motorbike around the area collecting money for the bingo prizes.

"People just knew who she was and if they did not recognise her, they would know her name for certain.

"Mother lived for everyone. She rode around on that motorbike until 83 until she was told to slow down and take it easy."

People lined the streets of Seething to pay tribute to the late Dot Kent. - Credit: Robbert Bert

Mrs Kent's funeral took place in Seething on Tuesday, June 8.

People lined the streets to pay respects to a woman who was a pillar of the community during her time in the village.

Mrs Dodd said: "So many people across the village turned up to show their respects.

"It was lovely to see the church yard so full of people who will miss her."

Dot Kent was renowned by many for her selfless nature - Credit: Robbert Bert

Mrs Dodd said she would best remember her mother for her selfless nature.

She said: "Mother lived for all of us, that was one of her best qualities.

"When we were younger and even when we got older she would always sort things out for us and she raised us to be respectful to others."

Dot Kent leaves behind family members including her daughter Dot Kent, her son Paul Kent, her other son Bob Kent, Glenys Kent her daughter-in-law, Reg Todd her son-in-law, Nicola Kent her granddaughter, Shaun Kent her grandson, Ellie Hodson her great granddaughter, Helen Viles her ex daughter-in-law and Sally Campion her future daughter-in-law.

Dot Kent leaves behind a large family. - Credit: Robbert Bert



