'Protect yourself' - Woman's plea after husband dies from Covid

A woman who recently lost her unvaccinated 59-year-old husband to Covid has urged people to protect "yourselves and your loved ones".

Nicholas Remblance, known as 'Dickie', died from respiratory failure from pneumonia and Covid at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston on November 23.

Beccles born and bred, Mr Remblance was born in the town on June 13, 1962.

'Kind,' 'funny' and 'loving', Mr Remblance would go out of his way to help anybody, his wife Jackie said.

His funeral took place on Wednesday at St Michael's Church in Beccles, with a "phenomenal" turnout of hundreds of guests from the town and further afield turning up to pay their respects.

Mrs Remblance met her husband while the pair worked at Bernard Matthews in Holton near Halesworth.

They got married in secret in 1986 at Lowestoft registry office and were together ever since.

Mrs Remblance said: "We are heartbroken.

"He was kind, funny, caring and such a loving husband, who would go out of his way to help anybody.

"He always helped people mend things and once helped a London couple fix their car.

"He was my hero. Life will be so hard without him now.

"The other day my tumble dryer needed fixing and usually he fixes it and then I realised he is gone now forever."

The couple have owned Emerald Autoservices Ltd, a vehicle repair shop in Beccles for the past six years.

Mrs Remblance recalled her husband's last few days at hospital.

"He had a huge struggle with Covid in hospital because he wasn't vaccinated," she said.

"The hardest thing is he couldn't come home.

"He developed a blood clot in his arm, he had a heart attack, his breathing got worse and eventually his lungs collapsed.

"He was almost in a coma and we are grateful to the hospital letting us visit him in his final moments.

"He didn't want to let go of my hand and said he was sorry for not listening.

"I would say protect yourselves, protect your loved ones and do what you think is best when getting the vaccine.

"He was my world. He will always be my world."

Mr Remblance leaves behind his wife, five children, Alan, Della, John, Robert and Richard and 19 grandchildren.