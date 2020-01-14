Search

Anger as owl dies after appearing to get trapped in wired fence

PUBLISHED: 17:07 14 January 2020

Villagers have slammed newly installed wire fencing which replaced hedgerows after a young owl got caught in fencing and suffered a ‘cruel’ death. Photo: Ollie Buck

Archant

The death of an owl has led to criticism of a running club for putting in new fencing in which it appears to have become trapped.

Bungay Black Dog Running club, seen from above. Photo: Google MapsBungay Black Dog Running club, seen from above. Photo: Google Maps

A photo shows a tawny owl dead after apparently becoming caught in wire fencing outside the Bungay Black Dog running club, off Pirnhow Street.

The club stripped natural hedging at the side of Pirnhow Street to replace it, with the wired fencing put in as a temporary measure to ensure the safety of the children and adults who train there, as the field backs onto a road.

You may also want to watch:

But town resident Ollie Buck, who posted the photo of the owl online, said many townspeople were angered at the harm the fence was causing wildlife.

He said: "I was saddened to see this, a young owl caught up in the new fence that replaced the mature hedgerow that once stood on the running field. Sadly it had already died before I saw it."

A spokesperson for the running club said: "We are saddened by the loss of any wildlife. Enjoying the wildlife outdoors is part of what we offer as a running club and we feel the sadness with everyone else.

"How it happened and what we could have done to prevent it I'm not sure, but we have tried to be careful. We have a duty of care and we hope we are observing it. We have a grant to re-plant the hedging and the fence itself will eventually be hidden."

