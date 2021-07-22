Parents rally to resurrect school prom cancelled over Covid
- Credit: Maria List
Parents at a primary school in Beccles have rallied together to create an unforgettable year six prom night after it was forced to cancel due to Covid.
Year 6 pupils at Albert Pye Primary School in Beccles were left devastated after the planned school prom was cancelled because it was scheduled the day before July 19 'freedom day.'
But it inspired parents Maria List and Jemma Gooch-Boags to set up their very own primary school prom for the year sixes after 'freedom day' with permission from the teachers.
The pupils have also been supporting Jemma's daughter, Amber, throughout their at the school after she was diagnosed with cancer four years ago.
Both parents realised that it would take more than the two of them to set up a prom for 60 children and were taken aback by the help and support from parents across the school and businesses in the town.
You may also want to watch:
Mrs List, 31, said: "Originally Jemma and I were going to organise the event but soon realised there was just so much to organise.
"We have 60 children across year six and they were all so gutted when they realised they wouldn't be able to have a school prom.
Most Read
- 1 Couple in court after woman injured by 'out-of-control' dogs
- 2 Beccles Food and Drink Festival confirms August return
- 3 8 key safety tips for Latitude Festival
- 4 Dreams realised as new community centre is officially unveiled
- 5 Parents rally to resurrect school prom cancelled over Covid
- 6 Great Yarmouth hits record rate of Covid infections
- 7 Thank you! YOUR messages to teachers after extraordinary year
- 8 Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk
- 9 Police numbers set to be the highest for eight years
- 10 Can you get a refund to an event if you're pinged to self-isolate?
"We decided to take matters into our own hands and when we put the post out on social media saying we were organising it we were blown away by support from other parents and businesses in the area."
Mrs List said parents and local businesses had rallied around to support the organisation of the prom.
She said: "Loads of parents have chipped in to help with items and donations it really has been great.
"The support from local businesses in the town has also been great. We have been provided by a sweet table from Ali's Sweet Dreamz, an ice cream machine and a local photographer is coming along.
"It has been so difficult for children across the country this year.
"This is the last time many of them get to see their friends so we needed to give them a nice send off."
The prom will be festival themed and held at Ringsfield Village Hall on Friday, July 23.