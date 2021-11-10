Photographer captures sighting of peregrine falcon on Beccles Bell Tower
A photographer captured images of a rare sighting of a peregrine falcon atop Beccles Bell Tower.
Jeremy Hornegold caught sight of the bird of prey in Beccles on Sunday, November 7.
The 64-year-old photographer said: "A good friend of mine mentioned on Saturday evening that a falcon had been seen on Beccles Bell Tower, so early Sunday morning, the sun was shining and I thought why not have a look if I could see it.
"I certainly have never seen one in Beccles before.
"I think it could be one of the ones from Norwich Cathedral but I can't say that for sure."
The photographer said that he often takes photos of wildlife, but also enjoys photographing aircraft.
The amateur snapper added: "I'm effectively retired and get out to take photos as often as I can.
"I got the photos with my big gear, a Nikon D500 camera with 600mm F 4 lens, and 1.4X teleconverter giving me an effective focal length of 1260 mm."