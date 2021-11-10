Photographer captures sighting of peregrine falcon on Beccles Bell Tower

A photographer captured images of a rare sighting of a peregrine falcon atop Beccles Bell Tower.

Jeremy Hornegold caught sight of the bird of prey in Beccles on Sunday, November 7.

The 64-year-old photographer said: "A good friend of mine mentioned on Saturday evening that a falcon had been seen on Beccles Bell Tower, so early Sunday morning, the sun was shining and I thought why not have a look if I could see it.

Mr Hornegold said he saw the peregrine falcon after a friend had told him they had seen it the day before. - Credit: Jeremy Hornegold, 2021

"I certainly have never seen one in Beccles before.

"I think it could be one of the ones from Norwich Cathedral but I can't say that for sure."

The photographer said that he often takes photos of wildlife, but also enjoys photographing aircraft.

The amateur snapper added: "I'm effectively retired and get out to take photos as often as I can.

Peregrine falcons live in isolated sites in the East of England, with some living on top of Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Jeremy Hornegold, 2021

"I got the photos with my big gear, a Nikon D500 camera with 600mm F 4 lens, and 1.4X teleconverter giving me an effective focal length of 1260 mm."