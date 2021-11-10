Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Photographer captures sighting of peregrine falcon on Beccles Bell Tower

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:52 PM November 10, 2021
The peregrine falcon sat on top of Beccles Bell Tower.

The peregrine falcon sat on top of Beccles Bell Tower. - Credit: Jeremy Hornegold, 2021

A photographer captured images of a rare sighting of a peregrine falcon atop Beccles Bell Tower.

Jeremy Hornegold caught sight of the bird of prey in Beccles on Sunday, November 7.

The 64-year-old photographer said: "A good friend of mine mentioned on Saturday evening that a falcon had been seen on Beccles Bell Tower, so early Sunday morning, the sun was shining and I thought why not have a look if I could see it.

The peregrine falcon sat atop the Beccles Bell Tower

Mr Hornegold said he saw the peregrine falcon after a friend had told him they had seen it the day before. - Credit: Jeremy Hornegold, 2021

"I certainly have never seen one in Beccles before.

"I think it could be one of the ones from Norwich Cathedral but I can't say that for sure."

The photographer said that he often takes photos of wildlife, but also enjoys photographing aircraft.

The amateur snapper added: "I'm effectively retired and get out to take photos as often as I can.

Peregrine falcons live in isolated sites in the East of England, with some living on top of Norwich Cathedral.

Peregrine falcons live in isolated sites in the East of England, with some living on top of Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Jeremy Hornegold, 2021

"I got the photos with my big gear, a Nikon D500 camera with 600mm F 4 lens, and 1.4X teleconverter giving me an effective focal length of 1260 mm."

