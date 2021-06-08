Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Appeal for cyclists to join funeral of former bike shop owner

Jasper King

Published: 4:00 PM June 8, 2021   
peter leggett

Peter Leggett was well known in Beccles for selling people bicycles at his former shop. - Credit: Jaime Larter

A daughter is calling on cyclists or cycling groups to join a funeral procession for her late father and much loved former bike shop owner.

Jaime Larter, 42, is searching for cyclists to join the funeral procession for her father Peter Leggett, after a cycling group had to pull out.

Mr Leggett was a much loved member of Beccles, owning a bike shop on Blyburgate for over 20 years.

peter leggett

Peter Leggett, pictured in the Beccles bike shop he used to own. - Credit: Jaime Larter

He also spent the latter part of his life at the former All Hallows Hospital in Ditchingham and his daughter Jaime was instrumental in protesting against its closure.

Any triathlon cyclists who wish to join Peter should meet at Urban Jungle roundabout at 10am on Wednesday, June 9, to join the cortege as it approaches.

peter leggett

Cyclists are being encouraged to join tomorrow's funeral procession. - Credit: Jaime Larter

Any leisure cyclists should meet at 10.15am at Beccles ambulance station car park to join Peter who will be travelling in a cyclist hearse, arriving at Waveney Crematorium for 11am.

peter leggett

Peter Leggett, pictured back in the day. - Credit: Jaime Larter

peter leggett

Mr Leggett was best known for selling many people's first bikes to them in Beccles. - Credit: Jaime Larter

peter leggett

Peter Leggett. - Credit: Jaime Larter


