Bid to transform town's former bank into pet surgery approved

Wangford Vets practice manager, Charles White, is delighted plans have been approved ahead of the expansion to Halesworth

A vets practice has been given planning permission to transform a former bank building in a Suffolk market town into a veterinary surgery.

Wangford Veterinary Clinic submitted its plans five months ago to East Suffolk Council to renovate the former Barclays bank at 36 Thoroughfare, Halesworth, into another veterinary clinic.

Practice manager, Charles White, said he was delighted the application has been approved so the wheels can be put in motion as renovation work begins.

Mr White said: "Our next plans are to get everything sorted, new equipment moved in and fitted with what we need to progress.

"The renovation of the building will commence in October, with hopes to launch the new practice at the end of December or perhaps early January.

"I would like to thank our landlords, Hugh and David, for their excellent patience and trust in us to deliver and now we can start work.

"Our team in Wangford have been exemplary and deserve a huge thank you for their unwavering support in the project and their total devotion to first class service as always."

Charles White, right, and Walter Stöhr (owner/director), left

Wangford Veterinary Practice is a multi award-winning vets surgery, most recently winning 'Petplan Veterinary Practice of the Year 2020', and Mr White is hopeful to continue this success in Halesworth.

Mr White said: "Wangford Veterinary Practice has enjoyed more than 20 years of successful service and we have ambitions to replicate this dutifully in Halesworth.

"We want to ensure the best possible facility is prepared for our clients in Halesworth and it is very exciting to expand to the town.

"We want to work with Halesworth Town Council and Highways to ensure we are keeping the road outside clear from vehicles and encourage our clients to use the parking facilities the town has to offer.

"I would like to thank all of our current clients for their patience in the delayed process - we are very much looking forward to serving them closer to their homes. We hope to support the town and help other animal-related businesses in the town and locally too."

The building has been unused since Barclays closed November 2020 - when this happened Halesworth was left without a bank.