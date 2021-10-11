Plans to extend town's cemetery could see 1,000 extra burial plots

Published: 5:53 PM October 11, 2021

A north Suffolk town’s cemetery could see an extra 1,000 burial plots added as part of plans to extend the site.

Families have been invited to give their views on proposals to extend Beccles Cemetery.

This comes after East Suffolk Council reviewed the capacity of council-owned cemeteries to work out where additional burial space could be found.

Beccles Meadows, adjacent to the existing site, has been identified as a “suitable” location and proposals have been made to extend the cemetery into the land.

The Council has commissioned AREA Landscape Architects to investigate options for “sensitively” expanding the existing cemetery into the area of land to the south of the site.

A council spokesman said: “Beccles Meadow is a valuable public open space and an important area for wildlife, and this has been considered as part of the proposals.”

As well as increasing burial and cremation plots to meet the needs of local people, the tranquillity and biodiversity of the site will be retained as much as possible.

James Mallinder, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “We feel that these proposals carefully balance the needs of the local community by ensuring there are sufficient burial spaces for residents whilst enhancing and protecting this valuable open space.

“The cemetery extension will be sensitively managed to ensure it remains a welcoming open space for the benefit of residents and wildlife alike.”

The proposed extension will allow for traditional burial and cremation plots, with strict rules on ornamentation to allow for maintenance and to protect the natural environment, as well as meadow burial plots where grass will be left to grow longer in the summer. Green burials will also be available.

The extension will provide over 1,000 new burial plots, and a further 1,000 locations for the internment of ashes.

To allow the woodland to thrive and provide space for burials, a small number of selected trees will be removed from the site.

The existing footpath network will remain, to provide routes through the site and a circular route around the outside will enable walkers to enjoy the meadow without entering the burial area if they wish.

You can view the consultation document at www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/cemeteries-and-burials.

Or have your say by emailing comments to leisure@eastsuffolk.gov.uk by December 31.