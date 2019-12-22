Police slam driver 154pc over drinking limit for 500 metre journey home from pub

Police officers have slammed a driver caught 154 per cent over the drink drive limit who was driving a mere 500 metres home.

Halesworth police officers said there needs to be "less drinking [and] more thinking" before people take to the roads.

Sergeant Lee, of Halesworth police, stopped a driver in Framlingham on Tuesday, December 17.

The driver had been drinking at the Railway public house on Station Road, and had left to drive home - less than 500 metres away - while being 154 percent over the drink drive limit.

"This driver was also arrested and provided a sample of breath in custody which showed them to be 154% over the drink drive limit," Halesworth police said.

"They were kept in custody overnight and appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court the next day, receiving an eighteen month driving ban and a £400 fine."

Halesworth officers also said that another driver caught over the limit this month, a 67-year-old from Halesworth, had since attended court on the December 17 and received a fourteen month driving ban.