Critically-acclaimed folk trio heading to Beccles

Reece Hanson

Published: 12:57 PM September 14, 2021   
The Shackleton Trio, who will perform at Beccles' Canopy Theatre.

The Shackleton Trio, who will perform at Beccles' Canopy Theatre. - Credit: Sam Jason Cook

The Canopy Theatre will continue its autumn season of live acoustic music when the Shackleton Trio come to town later this month.

The trio, who are gaining significant UK and international exposure and have been featured on Mark Radcliffe's Radio 2 Folk Show and BBC Radio 4, as well as performing on Cambridge Folk Festival's main stage, will perform at the theatre, in Hungate Church, Beccles, on Friday, September 24.

Made up of Georgia Shackleton, on fiddle and vocals, guitarist Aaren Bennett and mandolin player Nic Zuppardi, their self-penned material is influenced by British, American and Scandanavian folk traditions, with a regional twist from their native East Anglia.

The trio boast two critically acclaimed albums - The Dog Who Would Not Be Washed, and their latest release Fen, Farm and Deadly Water.

Tickets for the socially-distanced show are available in advance from www.ticketsource.co.uk/martello-promotions.

