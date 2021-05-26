Town council proposing to spend £1,800 on grand piano

Published: 10:44 AM May 26, 2021 Updated: 10:51 AM May 26, 2021

A proposal has been put forward by a town council for the installation of a grand piano costing £1,800.

The proposal, is due to be discussed at a Bungay Town Council meeting on Thursday evening, and if passed, early plans indicate the grand piano would be installed at St Mary's Church.

However, there are questions over whether this will be funded through taxpayers' money or through other means.

According to Bungay Town Council, the proposal has been put forward by former mayor Bob Prior.

When asked for details about why this proposal was put forward, Mr Prior refused comment.

However, a Bungay Town Council spokesman said: "The background to this item is that an opportunity has arisen where a grand piano is for sale at £1,800.

"The proposal is that the town council discuss whether funding can be obtained to raise monies to install this in a public location in Bungay and the former St Mary’s Church has been suggested as a possible site.

"The idea being that this would enhance the towns attraction for residents and encourage visitors to Bungay.

"This item is at a very embryonic stage at present and obviously nothing has been decided or arranged as yet as to where any funding comes from or any details as to how in practice any arrangements will work."

But for local resident Skydi Thompson, she sees no benefit of having a grand piano in the town.

She said: "I can't see this as being something in huge demand for the town, especially when compared to many of the other ideas set out in the five year plan a few years ago when I was in the council, much of which has been forgotten about.

"After talking to a councillor it has been noted the grand piano is intended to be situated at St Mary's Church permanently, so a local musician can hold concerts there.

"I am not in favour of this. I do not see that the town requires this expenditure over other things in the town that are lacking."

Plans will be discussed at Bungay Town Council's full council meeting on Thursday, May 27 at 7pm and the public are welcome to join via this zoom link here.