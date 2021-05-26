Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Town council proposing to spend £1,800 on grand piano

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 10:44 AM May 26, 2021    Updated: 10:51 AM May 26, 2021
st marys church bungay

A location proposed for the grand piano includes St Mary's Church in Bungay. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A proposal has been put forward by a town council for the installation of a grand piano costing £1,800.

The proposal, is due to be discussed at a Bungay Town Council meeting on Thursday evening, and if passed, early plans indicate the grand piano would be installed at St Mary's Church.

However, there are questions over whether this will be funded through taxpayers' money or through other means.

bob prior

Former mayor of Bungay Bob Prior has put forward plans for a grand piano for the town. - Credit: Archant

According to Bungay Town Council, the proposal has been put forward by former mayor Bob Prior.

When asked for details about why this proposal was put forward, Mr Prior refused comment.

You may also want to watch:

However, a Bungay Town Council spokesman said: "The background to this item is that an opportunity has arisen where a grand piano is for sale at £1,800.

bungay town council

The proposal is due to be discussed at Bungay Town Council on Thursday. - Credit: Bungay Town Council


"The proposal is that the town council discuss whether funding can be obtained to raise monies to install this in a public location in Bungay and the former St Mary’s Church has been suggested as a possible site.

Most Read

  1. 1 Car stolen from driveway of home in Bungay
  2. 2 A12 closed and homes may be evacuated after gas leak
  3. 3 Investigation closed after motorist drove at cyclist in Bungay
  1. 4 Concern for man missing for 14 days
  2. 5 Richard Curtis will be at outdoor cinema for screening of hit Yesterday
  3. 6 'I was a zombie' - how wonder drug has transformed lives
  4. 7 A12 reopens after gas leak
  5. 8 More pharmacies to offer Covid vaccines in Norfolk and Waveney
  6. 9 Emergency alerts set to be tested in East Suffolk
  7. 10 Anger at 'huge fly-tip' dumped near to woods

"The idea being that this would enhance the towns attraction for residents and encourage visitors to Bungay.

"This item is at a very embryonic stage at present and obviously nothing has been decided or arranged as yet as to where any funding comes from or any details as to how in practice any arrangements will work."

But for local resident Skydi Thompson, she sees no benefit of having a grand piano in the town.

She said: "I can't see this as being something in huge demand for the town, especially when compared to many of the other ideas set out in the five year plan a few years ago when I was in the council, much of which has been forgotten about.

"After talking to a councillor it has been noted the grand piano is intended to be situated at St Mary's Church permanently, so a local musician can hold concerts there.

"I am not in favour of this. I do not see that the town requires this expenditure over other things in the town that are lacking."

Plans will be discussed at Bungay Town Council's full council meeting on Thursday, May 27 at 7pm and the public are welcome to join via this zoom link here.

Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Up to 950 homes have been proposed to be built off Ellough road, Beccles.

Plans revealed for almost 1,000 new homes in town

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
St Peter's brewery team Warren Candler, Steve Groves and Steve Mayhew

Food

New brewery boss’s delight at awards accolade

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
crash beccles

Woman 'flees from scene' after crash between two motorists in Beccles

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
A143 between Earsham and Ditchingham road closure. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man may have had 'medical episode' before A143 lorry crash

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus