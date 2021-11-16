Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Remembrance Sunday respects paid in Bungay

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:34 AM November 16, 2021
Bungay Remembrance Day Service and Parade.

Bungay Remembrance Day Service and Parade. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

A poignant parade and service to mark Remembrance Sunday attracted large crowds in Bungay.

The Remembrance Day service was preceded by a procession from the Royal British Legion Club to St Mary’s Church in Bungay.

Bungay Remembrance Day Service and Parade

Bungay Remembrance Day Service and Parade. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

It was headed by a Second World War military vehicle and included standards paraded by the town’s uniformed organisations and other organisations and dignitaries, including the Town Reeve, Judy Cloke, the town mayor, John Adams, and members of the Town Trust and town council.

Bungay Remembrance Day Service and Parade

Bungay Remembrance Day Service and Parade - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

The church was full for the service, conducted by the Rev Josh Bailey, the Emmanuel Church minister, the Rev Bruno Baldrini, and the Roman Catholic priest, Father Michael.

Mr Baldrini preached the sermon at the service, which included the reading of the names of 154 Bungay men who died in the two world wars.

Bungay Remembrance Day Service and Parade.

Bungay Remembrance Day Service and Parade. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

The Last Post and Reveille were sounded and a two minutes silence was observed.

Afterwards more than 40 wreaths were laid at the war memorial, including those by deputy lieutenant for Suffolk, Joanna Spicer, the town reeve and town mayor, and many of the town’s uniformed and voluntary organisations.

Most Read

  1. 1 Town's beer festival enjoys successful return
  2. 2 Holidaymakers 'felt' as violent crime rises in Waveney
  3. 3 UK terror threat level raised to severe
  1. 4 Drivers face diversions with overnight closure of A47 bridge in Lowestoft
  2. 5 Road closures cause confusion and fines for motorists
  3. 6 70-plus people in hospital in Suffolk suffering from Covid
  4. 7 Plans unveiled for Bungay's eagerly-anticipated Christmas lights
  5. 8 Have your say on parking in Beccles with planters set to go
  6. 9 First post-pandemic charity ride in Beccles raises £3,250
  7. 10 Photographer captures sighting of peregrine falcon on Beccles Bell Tower
Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Crown Court

Halesworth man, 70, admits sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Jane Hunt

person
old orchard cafe

Café supporting former homeless people reopens bigger and better

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
swimmers

Beccles Lido celebrates stellar season as cold water swimming kicks in

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
beccles quay

Discovery hubs and summer festival planned for Beccles Quay

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon