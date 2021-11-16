Remembrance Sunday respects paid in Bungay

A poignant parade and service to mark Remembrance Sunday attracted large crowds in Bungay.

The Remembrance Day service was preceded by a procession from the Royal British Legion Club to St Mary’s Church in Bungay.

Bungay Remembrance Day Service and Parade. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

It was headed by a Second World War military vehicle and included standards paraded by the town’s uniformed organisations and other organisations and dignitaries, including the Town Reeve, Judy Cloke, the town mayor, John Adams, and members of the Town Trust and town council.

Bungay Remembrance Day Service and Parade - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

The church was full for the service, conducted by the Rev Josh Bailey, the Emmanuel Church minister, the Rev Bruno Baldrini, and the Roman Catholic priest, Father Michael.

Mr Baldrini preached the sermon at the service, which included the reading of the names of 154 Bungay men who died in the two world wars.

Bungay Remembrance Day Service and Parade. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

The Last Post and Reveille were sounded and a two minutes silence was observed.

Afterwards more than 40 wreaths were laid at the war memorial, including those by deputy lieutenant for Suffolk, Joanna Spicer, the town reeve and town mayor, and many of the town’s uniformed and voluntary organisations.