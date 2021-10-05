Repairs completed on Bungay's iconic Butter Cross

Published: 2:23 PM October 5, 2021

Judy Cloke, Chair of the Bungay Town Trust, stands with the repaired Butter Cross. - Credit: Bungay Town Trust

Bungay Town Trust have carried out much-needed repairs of the Butter Cross.

Locals in the town may have seen the scaffolding and fencing in place around the Butter Cross lately.

This was to allow access for contractors to both the statue of Justice on the top of the dome and also to the wooden plinth underneath the statue.

The statue itself has been cleaned, and the plinth repaired and painted.

Town Reeve Judy Cloke, chair of the Trust, said: “We are pleased this work has been completed.

"We hope residents will agree the renewed statue and plinth look good and we have done justice to Justice.

"I want to thank our contractors Graham Bale, Glenn Read and MST Scaffolding for their work and also the residents and businesses around the market place for their patience whilst the work was undertaken”.

The next phase of work on the Butter Cross will take place in 2022, when the lighting scheme will be completely replaced.